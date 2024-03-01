Senegal: 6 Sierra Leonean Girls Trafficked to Dakar Returned Home

Halimatu (not her real name) the youngest of the girls who is 14 years had joy written all over her as she excitingly explained how she could not wait to return to school. Her ambition to become a nurse could have been ruined had the traffickers succeeded in their ploy.

Halima was among five other girls( all relatives) aged from 14, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 22 lured by their aunty in October 2023 who they said was resident in Dakar to work in a restaurant to prepare Sierra Leonean foods.

The atmosphere was sombre on Thursday when the girls were admonished at the Embassy by the Sierra Leone Ambassador to Dakar. Alhaji Brima Elvis Koroma. Ambassador Koroma used the opportunity to send a clear message to those traffickers that there will be no hiding place for them in Senegal as the Embassy is working with the law enforcement authorities to arrest and prosecute them.

He called on the girls to serve as educators to their colleagues to frown at offers for jobs outside Sierra Leone that are not legitimate.

They felt their liberation as they arrived at the Blaise Diang International Airport. Anxiety gripped them as they were flying for the first time.

These girls were tricked by their aunty named as Hafsatu Leigh who was said to be resident in Dakar with a promise of employment in a restaurant to prepare Sierra Leonean foods. It turned out that the girls were to be conscripted into prostitution.

The girls had to run away later after they were briefed and introduced to six elderly women as their 'madams'. They were brought to the Embassy on October 19th, 2023 after they were rescued by another Sierra Leonean. The Embassy then had to place them in a safe house.

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities and a search was instituted among the Sierra Leone community to identify the culprits.

The IOM was alerted and work commenced on their repatriation. On Friday 23rd, February- in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar, the IOM safely repatriated them.