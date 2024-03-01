Sierra Leone: Concerns Heighten As USL Grapples With Leadership Crisis

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) has called on the Sierra Leone Government to uphold the fundamental right to education and adhere to Sierra Leonean laws.

CHARDI noted that the lack of action to resolve the leadership crisis at the University of Sierra Leone is causing significant harm that can no longer be ignored.

The University of Sierra Leone (USL) is currently entangled in a leadership crisis, causing disruptions in the operations of its constituent colleges.

Tensions between the university administration and the central Government have escalated, leading to urgent calls for a swift resolution through legal channels, as stipulated in the Universities Act of 2021.

Criticisms are mounting against the Ministry of Higher Education and the Sierra Leonean government for their apparent neglect in addressing the issue of universal access to quality education.

CHRDI urges the government to prioritize a swift resolution following the provisions outlined in the Universities Act of 2021, as the apparent lack of accountability at the university raises concerns that demand immediate attention.

CHRDI maintains vigilance in monitoring the situation, urging all relevant parties to take prompt and decisive action to address the issue transparently and equitably.

During their investigation, CHRDI acknowledged various challenges faced by some students at the University of Sierra Leone, including a lack of access to essential services both on and off-campus, allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers and fellow students, incidents of exam malpractice, and instances of mixing upgrades and extortion. Additionally, students are paying fees without receiving corresponding services or value for their money.

This oversight has widened the gap between educational outcomes for university students nationwide and the government's commitments under human rights agreements.

The consequences not only violate the fundamental right to education but also pose tangible threats to Sierra Leone's progress and development.

Emphasizing education as a fundamental human right, not a privilege, the Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) underscores its role in promoting human rights and serving as a means to realize other fundamental human rights.

Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) is a Rights-based social-policy advocacy organization. The organization emphasizes the responsibility of duty-bearers to uphold human rights and supports rights-holders in claiming their rights.