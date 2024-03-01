Sierra Leone: NCC Coordinator - Global Cybercrime Projected to Cost $10.5 Billion Annually By 2025

Mariama Yormah, the Coordinator of the National Cybercrime Centre, has highlighted that recent research suggests that cybercrime is expected to impose a significant financial burden on the world, reaching an estimated cost of $10.5 billion annually by the year 2025.

Speaking at a cyber security assessment workshop held at the New Brookfield's Hotel in Freetown, Yormah emphasised the growing threat of cyberattacks and the need for a global workforce of over four million cyber security experts to effectively tackle the challenge.

The workshop, which targeted government institutions, commercial banks, private sector, and other businesses vulnerable to cybercrime, aimed to address the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals worldwide.

Yormah stressed that despite the increasing menace of cyber threats, the current workforce lacks the capacity to effectively counter the attacks. She said the deficiency poses a hindrance to safeguarding critical infrastructure, protecting against cyberattacks, and securing sensitive data globally.

Yormah emphasised the importance of addressing the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals in Sierra Leone and implementing strategies to bridge the gaps in addressing cybercrime effectively.

She acknowledged that cybercrime has become a significant concern in society, especially as both the government and the private sector are working towards digitizing services to enhance accessibility, improve service quality, and ensure transparency and accountability.

However, the rise of cyber threats remains a substantial challenge to the country's progress.