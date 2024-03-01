Nigeria: Military Airstrikes Kill Three Top Iswap Commanders, 80 Others

The Defense Headquarters, says the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated three notorious commanders, known as Abacha, Bakura, and Babangida, as well as 22 other jihadists.

The Director, Defense Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who made this known while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja, added that the airstrike was in the Marte Local Government Area of Borno.

Buba said the air strike was conducted on Feb. 19, after the terrorists were trailed to a remote village at Arinna Woje.

He said the bodies of the three commanders, including Abacha, Bakura, an indigene of Jibularam, Babangida, and 22 other jihadists, were later recovered a day after the strikes.

Buba said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji also launched strikes on terrorists who hijacked two articulated vehicles along the Gurbin Baure-Jibia road on Feb. 20.

He said the terrorists diverted the vehicles and drivers to a forest feeder road at the Dogon Karfe location in Katsina.

According to him, as a result of the strike, the drivers of the trucks and other victims escaped from the scene while some of the foodstuff was salvaged.

He added that an air interdiction mission on Feb. 21 at Rugar Gamji and an abandoned primary school near Gidan Gwanki in Katsina, successfully destroyed and neutralised about 30 terrorists with their motorcycles that were hidden in the abandoned structures.

"On the same day, seven motorcycle-riding terrorists were also neutralised at Gidan Guga in Katsina.

"On Feb. 24, air interdiction was conducted at Tsora Hill in the Safana Local Government Area of Katsina. Feedback received confirmed that over 20 terrorists were neutralised," he said.

Buba said the air component of Operation Delta Safe also eliminated a kidnap kingpin, David Okpolowu, widely recognised as "2 Baba," in an airstrike in Ahoada Forest in Rivers.

He said that Okpolowu was notorious for terrorising the state and neighbouring areas, adding that the airstrike was part of joint operations with the Nigerian Police in Port Harcourt