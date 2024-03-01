Nigeria: Fake Corps Member in Police Net in Nasarawa State

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has a fake female member of the Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its custody.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

Nansel explained that the fake corps member was arrested following a complaint lodged at Keffi Divisional Headquarters by a staff member of NYSC on Sunday, Feb. 25, at about 8:30 p.m.

He said the staff reported that a 23-year-old lady had gained unlawful entrance into the Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp Keffi.

"The suspect was discovered at the camp during the headcount by the NYSC officials.

"Investigation revealed that the suspect was a student of Ebonyi State University, Faculty of Management Science, Department of Public Administration," he said.

The police spokesperson said that the suspect had confessed that she was supposed to have graduated in 2022 but had a lot of spillover courses.

He said that in a bid to cover up the lies, the suspect bought NYSC uniforms and other items from the market and sneaked into the camp to take photographs and send them to her parents before nemesis caught up with her.

The command's spokesperson said that Umar Nadada, Commissioner of Police in the state, advised those nursing same ambition as the fake corps member to have a rethink as the long arm of the law would catch up with them. (NAN).