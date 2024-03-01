Nigeria: Gov Alia's Probe - PDP Vows to Stand With Ortom

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to stand with former Governor Samuel Ortom as he faces the probe of his administration by the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration.

While acknowledging the importance of probity and accountability in governance, the party however raised questions about the timing of the probe by the government.

This was contained in a statement issued Thursday in Makurdi by the Benue State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Bemgba Iortyom while reacting to the recent inauguration of two panels of inquiry by Governor Alia to probe the finances of the state and the management and sale of the state's assets under the last administration in the state.

While questioning the rationality of the probe given the security situation in the state and the allegations of fraud raised against officials of the state government, the PDP also questioned the choice of the heads of the two panels.

The party noted that since the expiry of his two terms in office as governor, "Chief Ortom has lived freely among the people in the state, and has since expressed his readiness to submit himself before any lawful process as will require him to give account of his stewardship as governor.

"The PDP in the state, likewise, recognizes the place of probity and accountability as necessary components of good governance and will stand by its Leader, Chief Ortom, through this process of stock-taking, if that is actually what it will be.

"Nevertheless, the party raises questions as to the timing of the probing exercise, coming at a time when Governor Alia's table is already full with issues of insecurity and allegations of corruption taking place under his watch.

"PDP recalls that only last week the governor issued a 14-day ultimatum to armed herdsmen who have streamed into the state with thousands of cattle to leave, however, there was no clear statement on the consequences for non-compliance with the ultimatum.

"Today marks the 8th day into that ultimatum and if anything, the herders have intensified their influx into the state coming in larger numbers and with larger herds of livestock, thereby deepening insecurity and putting to greater jeopardy the survival of the people who depend on the land for basic sustenance."

The party cautioned the Governor against toying with the issue of security and well-being of the people of Benue State and also called on anti-graft agencies to ensure that those fingered in corruption practices in the government were brought to book.