Nigeria: Suspend Everything - Face Security, Food, Anambra LP Lawmakers Tell Tinubu

*Donate six months salaries to feed their constituents

THE Labour Party, LP, caucus in the Anambra State House of Assembly has asked President Bola Tinubu and the state governors to suspend every other thing they are doing in the country and declare state of emergency on food and security immediately.

Rising from their caucus meeting at the assembly complex on Thursday, the eight lawmakers elected on the platform of LP said they would donate their six months basic salaries for the feeding and payment of hospital bills of their constituents.

A communique signed by the eight lawmakers read: "We, the Labour Party House of Assembly members, wish to lend our voice to the cry of our dear Leader, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi on the state of the nation after our emergency caucus meeting. "We, therefore advise the federal and state governments as follows:

*His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should suspend work on all other sectors, including infrastructure, for the next six months, and declare state of emergency on security and hunger in the nation.

*All state governors, including our dear governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, should suspend all infrastructural development in their various states for the next six months and declare state of emergency on security and hunger.

*We, the Labour Party House of Assembly members will relinquish our basic salary for six months to be our contribution to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

*We all know that campaign is over and election is over. Majority of Nigerians are suffering. People are dying every day as a result of hunger and insecurity, thus there is need for the federal and state governments to adhere to the advice given by our leader, Mr. Peter Obi.

*We must commend our leader, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi for this selfless effort to ensure the stability and growth of our nation. It really shows that he is committed to make this nation a better place for all of us."

They urged the masses to sustain hope, as that is the currency for a better tomorrow.

Fielding questions from reporters, the lawmakers observed that because the ideology of LP is the welfare of the people, they have to seriously care for the people they represent.

They added: "When our constituents call us, they usually demand a lot of things, which are genuine. Government should give the masses food because that is what they want now.

" They are not interested in all the grammar their leaders are speaking. We are through with the elections and what is facing Nigeria today is hunger which everybody should be concerned about. All those data people are brandishing should be kept aside.

" There is insecurity everywhere and people who want to farm cannot even do so because the farms are not safe."

The lawmakers said they would immediately work out modalities for the implementation of the salary donation to ensure a hitch free exercise, while they expect governments to act without further delay.