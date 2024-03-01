Nigeria: Akeredolu - Adieu, a Soldier of Liberation

Still bearing the painful loss of Governor Oluwarotim Akeredolu, the entirety of the people and friends of Ondo state mourn the loss of a true leader, a visionary, and a soldier of liberation. Reflecting on his tenure as the governor of Ondo state, many in Ondo state and beyond will concur that his impact was profound, his legacy enduring.

Akeredolu's achievements in Ondo state are numerous and far-reaching, touching the lives of countless individuals across the region, regardless of class and caste. Many will attest to his commitment to infrastructure development, security, healthcare improvement, and education reform has left an everlasting mark on the landscape of the state.

As a visionary leader whom I have always and will forever adore, I am compelled to share my personal journey intertwined with his political odyssey before his rise to power.

In late 2016, fate guided me to Ondo State, honoring an invitation by the Director General of the Akeredolu campaign organization, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan. Although he had lost his prior contest to Akeredolu during the primary election, Olabimtan was bestowed the honor of being the Director General of the Campaign team, and I found myself drawn into the inner workings of Akeredolu's bid for leadership.

During this period of political unrest in Ondo state caused by a high number of APC members' migration to support Chief Olusola Oke through the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the hope to come out victorious was bleak. Yet, within this period, I remained steadfast. I moved around all local governments in Ondo State alongside Rt. Hon. Olabimtan for weeks during the campaign. I created content from every event, capturing every word and promise made by Akeredolu to his people.

Though I had worked virtually pro bono, I used my connections with my friends within the online and mainstream media to amplify and ensure Akeredolu's messages reached all Nigerians, especially Ondo state residents. Although I wrote all the field contents for the campaign, I removed my by-line. My goal was simple: To provide accessible information to all, devoid of personal glory and to ensure AKETI triumphs.

After the emergence of Akeredolu as Ondo State governor, my natural expectations in terms of business patronage or appointment remained unmet until his death but the greater purpose prevailed: Ondo state got to witness the leadership of a great man, a legend whom I was happy to be part of bringing the legendary era to reign.

In 2020, with Akeredolu as the incumbent governor, I was offered a more official role within the strategic and development communication team of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa campaign. And again, I used my pen to echo the vision and mission of our leader across all platforms within the online and mainstream media.

As the sun sets on Akeredolu's tenure, Yoruba land mourns the loss of a true soldier of liberation. Through his policies and initiatives, he transformed Ondo State into a beacon of progress and opportunity. However, as a prominent pan-Yoruba person, I am particularly drawn to Akeredolu's unwavering dedication to the formation and operation of Amotekun. In the face of rising insecurity and threat to the safety of his people, Akeredolu stood firm in his resolve to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of Ondo state. Under his leadership, Amotekun became a beacon of hope, a symbol of resistance against external aggression.

Akeredolu's firm stance against Fulani marauders demonstrated his unwavering commitment to defending the interests of his people. In the face of adversity, he remained steadfast, refusing to back down or compromise on matters of security and sovereignty. His courage and determination inspired us to stand tall in the face of oppression and injustice.

His administration ensured there was balance, even in the stomach infrastructure, hence his unwavering support for the agricultural sector, implementing policies and initiatives to boost food production and create employment opportunities for the people of Ondo state. His focus on agribusiness and rural development empowered farmers and revitalized rural communities, laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

I have always known Akeredolu to be a man who foresees the future. His watchword is that youths are the nation's tomorrow. He prioritized youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, launching various programs and initiatives aimed at equipping young people with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the modern economy. His efforts to promote innovation and creativity among the youth of Ondo state have paved the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

Perhaps most notably, Akeredolu's pivotal role in ensuring that power did not remain entrenched in the North in 2023 cannot be overstated. Through his astute leadership and strategic maneuvering, he helped to shift the political landscape of Nigeria, opening up new possibilities for progress and development.

Writing this tribute now took me down memory lane of why I had been a staunch supporter of Akeredolu since my undergraduate days when he was the President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), up to the time even when he lost the election to former governor Olusegun Mimiko in the 2012 election. The goal remained, to give the man of courage the power to serve his people the way they deserve.

Governor Akeredolu's legacy is one of integrity, vision, and service. He came, he saw, and he conquered, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who knew him. And for me, his journey was not just political, but personal, a testament to the power of passion and dedication in the pursuit of a better tomorrow.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable leader last weekend, let us honor his memory by rededicating ourselves to the ideals of justice, equality, and unity that he held so dear. We implore the Nigerian government to immortalize his legacy, to honor his unwavering commitment to the welfare and prosperity of his people. May his soul rest in peace, knowing that his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye writes from London, United Kingdom.