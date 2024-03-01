Nigeria: Lord Lamba Shares Picture of Baby Moments After Queen Atang Announced Engagement

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Lord Lamba has shared pictures of himself and his daughter, Princess Keilah, whom he welcomed with former BBNaija housemate, Queen Atang.

This comes just hours after the reality star revealed her engagement to her lover.

This is the first time Lord Lamba would share images of their child on social media. There were rumors that he is the father of Queen's child, Keirah, who was born on December 25, 2022, although he never confirmed or denied it at first.

He did, however, for the first time posted pictures of Keirah only hours after Queen announced her engagement.

Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, better known as Lord Lamba, is a Nigerian Instagram comedian and content creator with a slew of impressive skills that have earned him national acclaim.

His stage name "Lord Lamba" means "Lord or Master of Lies," as he is well known for telling lies in his comedy skits to get out of challenging situations or to convince others.

The verified content creator made skit making, a career path one should pursue if capable, and a primary focus on his social media accounts. As a result, those close to him noticed his amusing personality.

To set himself apart from the plethora of Instagram comedians, he adopted the nickname "Lord Lamba" and began making comedy videos that depict the lies Nigerians tell.

Also, Lord Lamba makes content for laughs and advert campaigns which has seemingly held the apparatus of power in his field. As a result, he encourages his fans to not give up, but to work harder in order to achieve success.