West Africa: Clark Hails Gowon Over Involvement On Lifting Ban On Ecowas Erring Members

Salutes Tinubu, ECOWAS leaders that have heeded to Gowon's counsel for removing the sanctions

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has written the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, hailing him for the courage in recently calling on Heads of State and leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to lift sanctions on some of its erring members.

In a letter addressed to the former Head of State, dated February 29th, 2024 and made available to Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Clark who was the Commissioner for Information during Gowon, said that asking the Leaders to lift the sanctions was certainly a display of a high sense of responsibility, which can only come from a revered elder statesman such as him( Gowon).

The Elderstatesman has also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and ECOWAS leaders that have heeded the counsel of the former Head of State as most of the sanctions have been removed following the Summit, which was held on Saturday 24th February, 2024.

According to Clark, it hoped that General Gowon's intervention will now make it possible to arrive at amicable resolution within the body, and the three countries will now rescind their earlier decisions to leave.

The letter read, "My dear Boss, I SALUTE YOUR COURAGE IN SPEAKING OUT ON ECOWAS SANCTIONS

"I join most other patriotic Nigerians to commend you for the courage in recently calling on ECOWAS Heads of States to lift sanctions on some of its erring members. This is certainly a display of a high sense of responsibility, which can only come from a revered elder statesman such as you.

"I am not surprised knowing the personal efforts that you put in towards the formation of the body on 28th May, 1975. With great efforts and charisma, you personally engaged all the regional and brought everyone under one roof. Against language barriers and political prejudices against one another, especially as quite a handful were military officers; you led faithfully in uniting all into one community.

"I recall with pride the privilege you afforded to me travelling, in Nigerian military aircrafts, to various countries including Senegal, Gambia, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, as your Commissioner of Information (Minister) and Special Envoy to canvas your colleagues to attend the Summit which held in Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Each President or Head of State who attended the Summit which took place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos was assigned the Federal Commissioner (Minister) to look after the President or Head of State who attended the Summit at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Brig. Gen. Murtala Mohammed, who was the Federal Commissioner for Communication was assigned to the radical Head of State, Guinea Bissau's President, Amicar Cabral. I was assigned to President Dawda Jawara of Gambia, and the Summit was very successful.

"And I also congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and ECOWAS leaders that have heeded your counsel as most of the sanctions have been removed following the Summit, which was held on Saturday24th February, 2024.

"I do hope that this your intervention will now make it possible to arrive at amicable resolution within the body, and the three countries will now rescind their earlier decisions to leave.

"Please be assured of my unflinching loyalty and friendship."