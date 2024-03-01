Nigeria: Ondo 2024 - Oke Condemns Attack On Supporters, Destruction of Billboards During Tinubu's Visit

...Asks security agencies to bring culprits to book

A leading governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, Chief Olusola Oke, has condemned the theatre of violence and bloody attack on its supporters and other party members during the visit of President Bola Tinubu at the Akure airport.

Recall that President Tinubu, on Wednesday visited the state to condole with the family of the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu and to visit the national leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

A statement issued and signed by the Administration Secretary of Oke campaign organisation, Courage Oladele, in Akure, said that the attacks were carried out by some hired indigenous and non-indigenous thugs.

Oladele, expressed shock at the return of dark days of thuggery and politics of violence and urged the security agencies to be on Red Alert against future occurrence.

The statement reads " the President, as the leader of the All Progressive Congress and father of the nation, leaders, members of our party and the good people of Ondo state trooped out to welcome the president.

" Expectedly, the gubernatorial aspirants vying on the platform of APC mobilised their supporters to welcome Mr President at the airport.

"Chief Olusola Oke and supporters of Oke Campaign Organisation were there to welcome Mr President, too.

"What was supposed to be a rousing welcome and celebration of the visit of Mr President was turned to a theater of violence and bloody attack on our supporters and other APC members who were waiting for the arrival of the president.

"The orchestrated attacks were carried out by some hired indigenous and non-indigenous thugs as well as members of the NURTW.

"The members of NURTW who were cladded in vests and faze caps of the governor of Ondo State.

"Property, especially our campaign billboards and that of others, were defaced, pull down or out rightly destroyed.

"Party members perceived to be loyal to the aspiration of our principal sustained varied and diverse degree injuries resulting from the attacks unleashed on them.

"T-Shirts, faze caps and other insignia wore by our supporters and that of others were torn to shreds.

"The thugs who carried out the orchestrated attacks were armed with all sorts of dangerous weapons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Oladele said that " the need for this press statement is not borne out of fear or inability to protect our supporters henceforth (we can and we will), but the overriding need to save our dear state from a reenactment of the dark days by those who harbor vaulting and mechanical ambition tied to the aspirations of others.

" As a responsible campaign organisation we are unable to accept the imposition on the party members a regime of panic and fear in other to supplant popular participation in a democratic process aimed at emplacing accountable and responsive leadership.

"We have thought that the dark days of thuggery and politics of violence are over and may the day never come when a supposed leader of men will re-enact the gory experience of the past.

"It is in the light of the above and the need to call the attention of Mr Governor to the shameful and undemocratic actions of these elements who wore vests and caps with his photograph and name to attack my supporters.

"Also, we call on all security agencies to not only to be on red alert against future occurrence but to ensure that those who carried out these dastardly attacks are apprehended and punished.

Oladele said that " This will serve as deterrent to others who may be emboldened should this ugly act go unpunished. A stitch in time, saves nine, they said.