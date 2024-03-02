Nigeria: FG Launches 'Mining Marshals' to Curb Illegal Mining

1 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The federal government has launched "Mining Marshals" for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to checkmate illegal mining of solid minerals across the country.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, performed the ceremony as part of activities to mark the 2024 International Civil Defence Day at the headquarters of the NSCDC in Abuja.

The minister said the Mining Marshals would carry out their functions in conjunction with the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

Daily Trust gathered that each state command of the NSCDC will have its own mining marshals, starting with 60 personnel.

Tunji-Ojo charged the Corps to secure Nigeria's collective assets in areas of oil and gas infrastructures, solid minerals, power infrastructures, and telecommunications infrastructures amongst others.

Speaking at the event which also marked his third year in office, the Commandant General (CG) of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, said over 1175 illegal mining sites have been identified and would be manned by the newly created Mining Marshals to curtail the activities of illegal miners.

Audi also said the NSCDC has within the past three years of his assumption of office destroyed over 200 illegal refineries, arrested over 500 suspected oil thieves, and ensured the successful prosecution and conviction of 120 people.

He said the Corps Special Intelligence Squad established recently has arrested 8 tankers which served as a warehouse for stolen railway sleepers and other equipment valued at over 1.7 billion naira.

