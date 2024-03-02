Nigeria: Hardship - Bua Workers Hold Special Prayer Over 50 Percent Wage Rise

Workers of BUA Cement Company, on Friday, organized special prayer over 50 percent salary increment to all categories of workers in the company.

Three Imams led the prayers sessions which took place at the mosques of BUA cement staff quarters along Abuja road in Sokoto state's metropolis.

The Imams include Malam Abubakar Gumbi, Malam Abubakar Dabagi and Malam Abbas Kalambaina.

The religious leaders commended the BUA Chairman, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu, the Managing Director BUA cement, Mr Yusuf Binji and other management staff of the company on the decision which they said would surely impacts positively to the lives of workers along and their families.

They prayed Allah to bless the company and workers, noting that, the increment would surely enhance wellbeing of workers and their productivity.

In his remark, the Workers' union leader, Mr Muniru Hassan, described the prayers sessions as demonstration of gratitude to Allah and the management of the company over the enhanced welfare package.

"We all know the hardship in the country which forces many companies to either shut down or reduce the number of their staff. But our chairman decided instead to increase our salary by 50 percent.

"We thank him and the management of the company for this rare gesture. May God continue to bless him, bless the company and his wealth," he said

He counselled workers to reciprocate the efforts through increased dedication to duty and judicious dealings at all times.