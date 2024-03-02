North Africa: Mozambique's President Welcomes Algerian Role in Establishing Stability in Sahel, North Africa

1 March 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi welcomed Thursday the efforts deployed by Algeria to establish peace and security in the regions of the Sahel and North Africa.

"We praise the great efforts made by Algeria to the establishment of peace and security in the Sahel, as well as its role in bringing stability to North Africa," said President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in a joint press statement with the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

In this regard, the Mozambican President underlined "the convergence of views of the two non-permanent member countries of the UN Security Council, on all international and regional issues."

Stressing the deep relations between the two countries, President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi said that his friendship and working visit to Algeria aims "the development of the bilateral cooperation relations in various fields," affirming that it was agreed to relaunch the Joint Cooperation Commission between both countries to "define the common objectives."

President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi said he invited the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune to visit Mozambique.

