Nigeria: Enugu Gov Signs Electoral Commission Bill, 2 Others

Governor Peter Mbah on Friday signed the Enugu State Independence Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) (Amendment) Bill, the New Enugu City Development Agency Bill and the Enugu State Geographical Information System Service Bill.

The governor said the ENSIEC Law would bring the state's election management body in tandem with amendments to the 1999 Constitution as it concerns electoral bodies.

He said the New Enugu City Development Agency Law had an administrative authority to manage the development of a new city master plan that would cater for the present and future generations.

Mbah noted that the Enugu State Geographical Information System Service Law was for the automation and digitalisation of processes for service delivery, starting with lands.

"We know that we are very futuristic in the way we view and approach governance. We are essentially already thinking about our tomorrow. As you all know, Enugu is gradually getting to an implosion level. Since the city of Enugu was created, there has not been any attempt to expand the city to be able to accommodate more people.

"What we have witnessed today is a legal framework that allows us and even future governments to continue to expand the city," the governor said.