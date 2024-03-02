Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Management for FGN Power Company

1 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

In recognition of the critical role of power supply in driving enterprise and industrial development, and as a part of comprehensive efforts to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for all Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members of the management team of the FGN Power Company Limited.

(1) Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Kenny Anuwe (reappointed)

(2) Company Secretary/Legal Advisor - Mamman Lawal (reappointed)

(3) Chief Technical Officer (CTO) - Ebenezer Fapohunda

(4) Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) - Babatunde Oniru

(5) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Julius Olabiyi

The president anticipates that with the full constitution of the management team, the FGN Power Company Limited will work assiduously to realize the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy through a holistic overhaul, modernization, and expansion of the national grid and other critical measures to ensure the growth of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 1, 2024

