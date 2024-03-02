West Africa: Statement By UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem

1 March 2024
UNFPA West and Central Africa (Dakar)
I note with deep concern the Parliament of Ghana's passage of the "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill".

If the bill becomes law, it will expose many individuals to the risk of arrest and imprisonment, violent attacks, stigma and discrimination simply because of their identity. It would criminalize the work of teachers, health care professionals and service providers, humanitarian actors, and many others who offer professional services to key populations and all people who desperately need them. It could potentially lead to an increase in violence, HIV transmission and sexually transmitted infections because those affected will be afraid to access professional services, while service providers will be afraid and discouraged from providing services to affected groups.

This could undermine and reverse the gains that Ghana has made in HIV prevention and treatment, in expanding medical, legal and protection services for survivors of gender-based violence, and in advancing human rights, including as a member of the Human Rights Council. All of this could jeopardize the achievement of Ghana's development ambitions.

UNFPA acknowledges Ghana's proud history as a champion of human rights and reaffirms our support to Ghana in advancing the health and rights of all its people. As recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, human rights are non-negotiable and inherent to every human being without exception or distinction.

Let us continue to work together towards a world where everyone is able to exercise their full human rights, and no one is left behind.

