Nigeria: Nollywood Loses Another Actor, Sisi Quadri

The Yoruba sector of the Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning after the news of the death of Quadri Oyebamiji Tolani popularly known as Sisi Quadri surfaced on social media.

The news of Sisi Quadri's death was confirmed by Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin, the President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAM) who posted the late actor on his Instagram page, with a short message, "Hmm may God grant him eternal rest".

However, some of the respondents to the news on some Nollywood platforms claim the actor had been battling with kidney issues for sometime and it may be the cause of his demise.

Sisi Quadri was a popular actor in mostly Yoruba epic films and renowned for his effeminate voice and gestures.

He was a typical village clown with bad mouth in most of his movies.

He was from Osun State but schooled in Ondo State