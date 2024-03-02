Nigeria: Nollywood Loses Another Actor, Sisi Quadri

Pixabay
(file photo)
1 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Yoruba sector of the Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning after the news of the death of Quadri Oyebamiji Tolani popularly known as Sisi Quadri surfaced on social media.

The news of Sisi Quadri's death was confirmed by Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin, the President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAM) who posted the late actor on his Instagram page, with a short message, "Hmm may God grant him eternal rest".

However, some of the respondents to the news on some Nollywood platforms claim the actor had been battling with kidney issues for sometime and it may be the cause of his demise.

Sisi Quadri was a popular actor in mostly Yoruba epic films and renowned for his effeminate voice and gestures.

He was a typical village clown with bad mouth in most of his movies.

He was from Osun State but schooled in Ondo State

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.