Nigeria: NFF Mourns Former Super Falcons Goalkeeper

2 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed sadness over the news of the passing away of former Super Falcons goalkeeper Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni.

In a short statement posted on the NFF official X handle on Saturday night, the Federation prayed for the repose of the soul of the talented goalkeeper who had been battling cancer for eight years.

"We are sad to hear of the passing of former @NGSuper_Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, after an eight-year battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in peace," the NFF wrote.

Beginning of the end

The deceased was first diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2017 but was given the all-clear a year later after undergoing treatment and a mastectomy.

Unfortunately, the disease returned in January 2019 and despite the financial support that came her way from the NFF and other well-meaning individuals, the goalkeeper was unable to win the battle against the deadly disease.

While she was largely anonymous with the Super Falcons, Aluko-Olaseni excelled with many other teams including the Falconets, Rivers Angel, Ekiti Babes, Sunshine Queens and Makbet Queens, among others.

The burial arrangements for the late goalkeeper is expected to be announced soon by her family.

