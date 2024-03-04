Cote d'Ivoire: 'Festival of Laughter' in Abidjan Celebrates African Stand-Up Comedy

Comedians from across French-speaking Africa are in Abidjan this weekend for the ninth Festival of Laughter - an event that aims to promote stand-up comedy on the continent, including poking fun at your own ethnic group.

The Festival of Laughter is organised and hosted by Nigerien-born comedian Mamane, who among his many talents hosts a satirical radio show "The Very, Very Democratic Republic of Gondwana" on RFI.

The festival is both a way of celebrating African humour and developing comedy as a career path on the continent.

Today's highlight at the Palais de la Culture is the so-called "Battle of Ethnic Groups". Far less violent than the title suggests, it invites comedians of different origins to go head-to-head to establish which ethnic group is the funniest.

Contestants from all over West and Central Africa - Congolese, Cameroonians, Togolese, Burkinabé and, of course, Ivorians, compete in improvised sketches, directed by Mamane himself.

"We suggest a theme and put a sketch together quickly, in full view of everyone," says Kaboré l'Intellectuel, from the comedy duo Les Zinzins de l'art - winners of the 2018 RFI prize for stand-up comedy (Talents du rire).

Themes such as heartbreak or what's known as "goumin".

"How does each ethnic group express itself when faced with "goumin"? I'm Burkinabé and "goumin" is a taboo subject for us, it hardly exists. [But] the Ivorians, they cry a lot, a bit like the French," he told RFI's Marine Jeannin.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cote d'Ivoire Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Daring to offend, laughing together

As part of the battle, contestants are invited to make fun of their community says Cameroonian comedian Sylvanie Njeng. Even if it can cause offence.

"There will always be someone, somewhere, who will take offence," she told RFI.

"But what's interesting is the self-mockery. Your ethnicity is part of you and then you come along, talk about it and what characterises it.

"It's often said that it's the preconceived ideas that cause offence. Once we've developed that, played it out altogether, you see that nobody wants to set one ethnic group aside and make fun of it.

She insists the aim "really is to laugh together, not to poke fun". And says its does everyone good to see different ethnic groups on stage.

"I, for example, am Boulou from the south. I'm sure that after this edition, I'll be the star of the village!"