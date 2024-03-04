Somalia: Two Ex-Presidents Hold Meeting On Issues Regarding Constitutional Changes

Mogadishu, Somalia — The former presidents of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, held a special meeting last night in Mogadishu regarding constitutional issues.

The two former leaders are among the politicians who are strongly opposed to the government's plan for changes to the country's constitution, without going through wider consultations.

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed underlined that there is a need to discuss the current constitutional issues with the leaders in Villa Somalia, the state House.

"We discussed the state of the country, especially the political issues and the recent debate on amending the Constitution, and we underlined the state of the country and the current constitutional issues that require extensive consultation," they said in a joint statement.

The former presidents of the country are organizing a large gathering of politicians and civil society, to discuss the concerns about the country's constitution and to send a call to the government.

President Hassan Sheikh said in January this year that the amendment of the constitution is not open for discussion, saying that the country is moving forward.

The president insists that any action taken by his government to amend the constitution will come into effect when the government succeeds him.