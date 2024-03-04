Nigerian Troops Kill Suspected IPOB Fighter, Dislodge Others - Official

The army disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Troops of the Nigerian army have killed a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Onyema Nwachukwu, the army spokesperson in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was killed during a clearance operation by the troops at Ihiteukwa, a community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said the troops also cleared an IPOB/ESN hideout in the area during the operation which was conducted on Saturday.

The army spokesperson said the troops overpowered the hoodlums after an "intense firefight" between them.

Three improvised explosive devices, a Toyota Highlander SUV, a Hilux vehicle, eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, six rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one locally fabricated single barrel gun were among the items recovered from the hideout, according to the army.

Others were a pair of 'Biafra uniform', one solar panel, one CCTV camera, 10 mobile phones, batteries, a bundle of Biafra currency, three solar street lights, three jungle hats, pairs of black boots and charms.

Shootout in Abia

Mr Nwachukwu said, in a separate operation, the troops engaged other suspected IPOB members in a shootout at their crossing point in Akawa Nneato in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The army spokesperson said the IPOB members "scampered in disarray" into nearby bushes during the shootout.

He did not mention when the troops conducted the operation.

One AK-47 rifle loaded with 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two empty magazines and one FN FAL rifle loaded with four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums, the army said.

Destruction of terrorists' camps

Mr Nwachukwu said, in a related development, troops of the Nigerian army operating in Kawara General Area of Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria cleared and destroyed a series of terrorists' camps in the area.

"During the operation, troops recovered 3 motorbikes, one PKT Gun link containing 246 rounds of 7.62mm by 39mm ammunition, one woodland camouflage and a pair of desert boots," he said without mentioning when the operation took place.

He listed other items recovered to include three magazine carriers and one boafeng radio.

The Nigerian army, according to the statement, "remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians and will continue to sustain operations to sanitise troubled areas in Nigeria in order to restore peace and stability in the country."

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.