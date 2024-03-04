Morocco Represented By 3 Athletes At 19th World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow

28 February 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Three athletes will represent Morocco at the 19th World Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place from March 1 to 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The national team, coached by Anas El Moudden, comprises Abdelati El Guesse (800m), Anas Essayi (1500m), and Hicham Akankam (1500m and 3000m).

Morocco boasts a total of 19 medals from previous editions of the World Indoor Athletics Championships, including 6 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze.

Among the six gold medals earned by Moroccan athletes, three were secured by Hicham El Guerrouj (two in the 1500m in 1995 and 1997, and one in the 3000m in 2001). The remaining gold medals were clinched by Saïd Aouita in 1989 (3000m), Hasna Benhassi in 2001 (1500m), and Abdelaati Iguider in 2012 (1500m).

