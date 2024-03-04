Nigeria: 95 Percent of People With Boko Haram's Ideology Dead - Borno Govt

The Borno State government has said more than 95 per cent of people with Boko Haram ideology, especially the founding members are either dead or surrendered.

The Special Adviser to the Borno State Government on Security Affairs, Brig. Gen. Ishaq Abdullahi (Rtd) said this in an interview with Daily Trust in Maiduguri Sunday.

He said the leadership of the deadly group was in disarray as only about 10 of the founding members might still be alive.

Abdullahi said many of the top commanders died due to leadership tussles between the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and Boko Haram insurgents loyal to the late Abubakar Shekau after he died in 2021.

"One of their leaders said out of 300 of them that started the Boko Haram sect in pre-2009, less than 10 people could be alive now. Even the remaining 10 leaders have scattered due to the game of powers.

"Some are dead as a result of snake bites in the bush, some died as a result of military actions, some drown during rainy seasons, some died due to gunshot wounds; some as a result of massive surrendering we have witnessed in the last two years.

"Some as a result of in-fighting among them because of the leadership positions, especially after the death of Shekau and that has led to the death of more than 90 per cent of the die-hards with Boko Haram ideology.

"On the other hand, many top commanders of ISWAP have lost their lives to several crises among them.

"So, if you look at it, the ideology is gone and I can tell you that those parading themselves now are criminals who don't have the ideology," he said.