Liberia: Protesters, Police Were Armed

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information has confirmed that both the protestors and officers of the Liberia National Police had firearms which were used to escalate the situation in that mining community during last week's protest.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Executive Mansion, newly confirmed Information Minister, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah reported that nine officers of the Liberia National Police sustained injuries during the violent protest at BMMC concession area in Grand Cape Mount County while a citizen was killed although he didn't say who did the killing.

According to Minister Piah, eighteen persons who were part of the vandalization of the company's properties have been arrested by LNP.

Minister Piah said Thursday's protest which was a result of concerns from residents of the area has been raised long before the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Presidential Press Secretary, Kula Fofana said the President was concerned about the situation and the lives of citizens of that part of Liberia.

According to her, the concern of the President made him convene an emergency cabinet meeting with Ministers and the police.

She indicated that authorities of the LNP and cabinet ministers were sent to the county with a mission of gathering reasons behind the violent protest.