Liberia: IG Coleman to Make LNP Robust Again

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has initiated an ambitious investigative initiative to bring to book perpetrators of crimes committed in recent years that were unresolved and inconclusive. The LNP is also strategizing how to combat the wave of crimes that have taken place across the country in recent times, especially prior to the ascendency of the Unity party-led government.

Against this backdrop, Police Chief Gregory Coleman has launched an unprecedented crackdown on crime, aligned with President Boakai's promise to uphold justice and the rule of law. Coleman's latest efforts aim to solve cold cases and tackle the increasing crime rates in the country.

The initiative has highlighted long-standing unresolved cases like the Odell Sherman Case, Princess Cooper Case, and other mysterious deaths, signifying a shift towards transparency and accountability within the Liberian National Police.

Coleman emphasized the establishment of a case e-file unit to revisit pending investigations, providing closure and justice to affected families.

"I'm pleased to announce to the public that the LNP has set up a whole Case e-file unit. And we're opening all of those investigations that are still pending, to be able to give some closure to the family and to give them justice," Coleman said at a press conference last week.

He also disclosed that specialized units have swiftly delved into significant incidents, such as the discovery of arms in the Free Port of Monrovia and Brewerville.

While specific details remain undisclosed, the focus on thorough investigation indicates a commitment to effective law enforcement. The Inspector General called for the cooperation of the public, underscoring the government's emphasis on inclusivity in the quest for justice.

Individuals holding information on inadequately investigated cases are encouraged to step forward, fostering a culture of shared responsibility.

Addressing the surge in crime during transitional periods, Coleman assured the public of the police force's unwavering commitment to combating criminal activities. Measures such as proactive engagement, intelligence utilization, and targeted operations, he said, have shown positive outcomes in controlling armed robbery.

"We remain within our use of force continuum, but we will be aggressively engaging in the issue of crime," he said.

However, challenges persist, particularly in curbing the rise of motorcycle theft. The police force seeks public collaboration to address this specific issue, highlighting the importance of a joint effort in tackling crime intricacies.

As Liberia enters a transformative phase in law enforcement, Inspector General Coleman's initiatives mark a significant step towards addressing long-standing issues and asserting the government's stance against past challenges.

The public eagerly awaits updates on ongoing investigations, holding hopes for a safer and more just Liberia, aligning with President Boakai's vision. Coleman's proactive measures, however, signify a crucial juncture in Liberia's policing history, promising a future where justice prevails, and fostering renewed confidence in the nation's law enforcement agencies.