Liberia: MCC Reawakens First Saturday Cleanup Exercise With Realistic Street Cleanup in Monrovia

Monrovia — Resuming the much-discussed First Saturday Cleanup Exercise, the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) is fervently urging community ownership and involvement.

Speaking at the resumption of the First Saturday Cleanup Exercise, Monrovia Mayor John-Charuk Siafa said one of the easiest approaches to keep Monrovia clean, green, and safe is for its residents to be involved and participate. Mayor Siafa asked residents of Monrovia to support the clean city initiative and take responsibility for the process of creating a more hygienic environment.

Residents of Monrovia have been reassured by the Mayor that the exercise, required by the municipal administration, would be carried out completely on the first Saturday of each month.

Together with Mayor John-Charuk Siafa, Monrovia City Government staff members ensured that the city was realistically cleaned as part of the kick-start of the first Saturday cleanup exercise.

While cleaning the streets on First Saturday, MCC workers wearing reflective vests and gloves were seen raising awareness in different areas as well.

The reboot of the first Saturday citywide exercise was jumpstarted with the slogan "Own your street, Own your city, Keep it clean". The goal of Saturday's awareness campaign was to revive the essence of "First Saturday" and promote a civic and environmental stewardship culture.

The cleanup exercise was simultaneously carried out across Monrovia, with enthusiastic community engagement. The Ministry of Public Works, the JNB/JKK volunteers, and the Monrovia Lions Club were all in attendance and participated.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to make Monrovia a cleaner and greener city, Center Street, a major waste hotspot in Monrovia, has been targeted.

Center Street Cemetery is one problematic area in Central Monrovia where people unlawfully dispose of their garbage. Thousands of underprivileged young people, most of whom are supposedly drug abusers, reside in the Cemetery. Mayor Siafa said that he would continue to provide sound leadership under his stewardship to ensure the MCC upholds its core values.

He has revealed the MCC's proposal to develop a long-term waste management approach that would reliably maintain the city safe and clean.

Mayor Siafa acknowledged in his concluding comments that the city of Monrovia is challenged and appealed to the national government and partners to provide the Monrovia City Government with more funding and material support.