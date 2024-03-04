Liberia: VP Koung Embraces Conduct of Digital Agriculture Census, Meets FAO's Country Representative

Monrovia — The Vice President of Liberia, Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung has assured the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)'s Country Representative Madam Binta S. Tchicaya the Government of Liberia's commitment to conducting the first-ever Digital Agriculture Census in Liberia.

The Liberian Vice President according to a Release commended the FAO for its support of the National Agriculture Plan and stressed the importance of Agriculture under the ARREST agenda of the Unity Party-led Government.

He then pledged his fullest commitment to support the impending Digital Agriculture Census which will provide reliable data necessary to address the challenges in the Agricultural sector.

VP Koung spoke Friday, March 1, 2024, when the Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Madam Tchicaya paid him a courtesy visit at his Capitol Building office on Capitol Hill.

The meeting was centered around FAO's support to the Government in formulating its 100-day National Agriculture Plan.

During the meeting, Madam Tchicaya emphasized that Agriculture remains an economic powerhouse while stressing the urgent need to mobilize resources to ensure food security in Liberia.

The FAO boss further said that her organization also focuses on various sectors including forestry, aquaculture, and fisheries which she noted can spur economic growth and development.

Madam Tchicaya informed Vice President Koung of Liberia's first Digital Agriculture Census which is expected to commence in May 2024.

She said the Census when concluded will provide data on Liberia's production capacity.

The FAO boss also expressed the organization's agenda to transfer knowledge and empower farmers through various cooperatives.

The FAO has operated in Liberia since 1977, providing strategic advice and recommendations on policies for agriculture. The Organization has collaborated with the Government of Liberia to ensure benefits for rural transformation and food security.