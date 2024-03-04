Nigeria: Kano Records Measles Outbreak

3 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

Authorities at the Kano Municipal Local Government Council of Kano State have confirmed an outbreak of measles in some parts of the local government area.

The Primary Health Care Coordinator of the area, Alhaji Aliyu Jinjiri Kiru, disclosed this during a meeting of the Emergency Preparedness Response Committee at the local government secretariat.

In a statement, the information officer of the area, Fatima Abdullahi, quoted the coordinator, saying they received reports of several cases of measles and other infectious diseases from various health centres in the Municipal Local Government Area.

The coordinator said the suspected affected areas with cases are Sharada, Madatai, and Gandun Albasa.

He, however, called for an urgent step or response to contain the diseases.

On his part, the officer in charge of disease control, Tukur Hassan, said they have already referred the cases to Murtala Special Hospital for isolation.

The district head of Municipal, Madakin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani, implored all village and ward heads in the area to prioritise public health at all times due to its significance.

