Nigeria: AfDB President Adesina to Receive Awolowo Prize for Leadership

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, is set to receive the distinguished Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership 2023 on March 6, 2024.

The Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership was first announced in December 2012, with the official award ceremony held on March 6, 2013.

This year, it is scheduled to take place at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

Before Adesina was announced as its fourth recipient, three other distinguished personalities had been conferred with the prestigious award - Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; former South African President, Thabo Mbeki; and the founder of the Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola.

The event also coincides with the birth anniversary of the late statesman in whose memory the award was instituted.

The award is an initiative of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation set up in April 1992 to serve as the custodian of Chief Awolowo's intellectual and leadership legacy.

The foundation was established as an independent, non-profit, non-partisan organisation dedicated to immortalising the democratic and development-oriented ideals of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

According to its organisers, the award is a "prestigious, biennial, international prize structured to follow a rigorous process of nomination and subsequent screening by a Selection Committee consisting of some of the most outstanding Nigerians".

They further said that the prize serves as a strong incentive for persons to pursue excellence in leadership and good governance and confers considerable honour and recognition to the recipient.

Speaking on the selection process which led to the choice of Adesina as the 2023 recipient, the foundation said the call for nomination for the award was published for several months in 2023 and that, at the close of it, many nominations of eminent persons were received.

Adesina, thereafter, emerged as a unanimous candidate for the 2023 award "after a careful, detailed and rigorous screening process, the Selection Committee... for possessing the attributes for the award to the highest degree".

Expressing his delight about the award and being in the company of previous eminent recipients, Adesina said, "I am delighted to have been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership. Joining Nobel Prize laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, prior winners of the prize, is such a great honour."