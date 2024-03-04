Nigeria: Accord Party Tasks Tinubu On Food Crisis

Accord Party national chairman, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently address the high cost of food items in the country, saying Nigerians are hungry and in need of palliatives to reduce their suffering.

Barrister Mgbudem in a statement in Abuja at the weekend said millions of citizens are disillusioned and wondering about the next meal due to the extreme economic hardship caused by the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy, liberalisation and floating of the exchange rate that led to the crash of the naira and unprecedented inflation across the country.

He said the Accord Party feels the grief of Nigerians at this difficult time and urged President Tinubu to release adequate grains he promised to meet the needs of the people bearing in mind Section 14 (2)b of the Constitution as amended, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

"It is obvious that the economic hardship is responsible for the spike in crimes and insecurity in the country, particularly terrorism, insurgency, banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom. Unfortunately, no part of the nation is safe, including the Federal Capital Territory.

"Accord Party demands a state of emergency on high cost of food items and insecurity in the country," he said.

He said the federal government should act fast and save Nigerians from hunger and guarantee their safety by tackling food crisis and insecurity head-on.

He said the party would continue to champion the cause of the masses as a major stakeholder in the democratic process, adding that the electorate voted for change and a better life, not hunger and carnage.