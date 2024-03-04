Nigeria: Bauchi Confirms Outbreak of Meningitis

Bauchi State commissioner for Health, Dr Adamu Sambo has confirmed that the state has recorded a total number of six cases of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM).

Dr Sambo confirmed this in a response to enquiries by newsmen regarding the situation in the state following the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in neighbouring Yobe, a neighbouring state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that proactive measures have been put in place in some local governments in the northern part of the state sharing borders with Yobe State including Gamawa, Dambam, Zaki, Katagum and Itas/Gadau.

An official of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) who pleaded anonymity disclosed that already, there is an outbreak of the disease in some local government areas but noted that he has no authority to make such a declaration.

He however said that personnel from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency were already in the state for surveillance and necessary precautionary steps to ensure that the outbreak was curtailed.

He also added that part of the proactive approach is contact-tracing within the communities so that any victim can be treated and isolated for proper monitoring and evaluation.