Nigeria: We Have Made Education Top Priority - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated the commitment of his administration towards education for human capital development in the country, stressing that his government has made education a top priority.

The president stated this while delivering an address at the 38th convocation ceremony of the Bayero University Kano (BUK) which ended yesterday.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, said, "This administration will continue to support education because of our strong belief that our survival can only be assured by the quality of our human capital development. This is why we made education the top priority of our administration.

"While supporting all aspects of education, this administration will focus on skills, technology and vocational education as core drivers of the educational system that will prepare graduands for employment and as employers of labour.

"For this purpose, the FG is building 24 skills and vocational hubs in polytechnics as well as entrepreneurship centres in our universities. We are also reviving 970 Shanghai centres for integrated learning and development of Almajiri in the country.

"We are also building 91 vocational schools in the secondary schools across the country to ensure that all levels of education enjoy the impact of our policy," he stated.

He explained that as part of the administration's commitment to ensuring that universities are strengthened and reinvigorated for the fulfilment of their mandate, tertiary institutions have been lifted from the IPPS platform of research, allocation to the educational sector has been increased and the students loan scheme is being operationalised.