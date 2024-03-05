Nigeria: HSCL to Unveil Achievements and Insights From the Nigeria State-Led Strategic Purchasing for Family Planning, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Project in Nigeria

blog

Health Systems Consult Limited (HSCL), a leading health and development consulting firm, committed to improving health systems in Nigeria, is set to disseminate end of project insights and achievements from its groundbreaking Nigeria State-Led Strategic Purchasing for Family Planning, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Project (SP4FP-MNCH) in Nigeria. The event is scheduled to take place on the 12th of March 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Through funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the SP4FP-MNCH project provided support for over 5 years (2018 - 2024) to Lagos (with some additional technical assistance to Bauchi and Yobe States) for the operationalisation of the states' health insurance schemes. Playing the lead partner role, HSCL implemented the project in a consortium arrangement with three other organisations, Insight Health Consulting (IHC), Center for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), and Health Policy Research Group (HPRG) of University of Nigeria.

The project strengthened the strategic purchasing functions of the State Health Insurance Schemes (SHIS), supported the integration of FP, additional MNCH and other vertical (HIV & TB) services into the health insurance benefit packages, strengthened the participation of private providers in the state-led health insurance schemes, increased formal and informal enrollment and improved capacity for research. Overall, the support led to increase in the demand for and enrollment into the health insurance schemes and will boost the uptake of family planning and other mother and child health services to reduce maternal, infant and child mortality. It significantly supported the rebranding of the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme to "Ilera Eko" and the aggressive demand generation drives (especially in the communities) that saw enrolment rise from less than 1,000 to over 950,000 for the informal sector within 5 years, with over 42,000 of the enrolments achieved through direct support of the project.

The dissemination event will bring together key stakeholders from the public health sector, private health sector, the development community and beneficiaries, to share and discuss the project's milestone achievements, implications and future opportunities. Through this interactive event HSCL and its consortium partners hope to catalyse dialogue and collaboration toward the expansion and sustainability of social health schemes that fully integrate family planning and other essential maternal, newborn and child health services.

In the words of HSCL's Founding Partner, Dr Nkata Chuku "we are excited to share the achievements and insights from this important strategic purchasing project which has the potential to revolutionise financing and purchase of essential health services by State Health Insurance Schemes (SHIS) in Nigeria".

About Health Systems Consult Limited (HSCL):

HSCL is a health and development consulting firm established by a team with extensive experience in international development. HSCL has operational offices and is registered with the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission (2009); the Office of Administration and registration in Sierra Leone (2015) the Tanzanian Registry of Companies (2014); and the Office of the registration of companies in Zambia (2016).

HSCL provides technical assistance to government, donors and their implementing partners and the private sector across several areas, including strategy and policy development; health financing; public health programmes design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation; research and knowledge management; and capacity building, amongst others. HSCL has a Pan-African focus and have delivered engagements for clients across many countries including Angola, DRC, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. In Nigeria, HSCL has worked across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and has its head office in Abuja (FCT) with other offices in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Borno, FCT, Kebbi, Lagos, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

