Nigeria: African Games - 358 Athletes Set to Represent Nigeria in 25 Sports in Ghana

World record holder in the 100m hurdles event, Tobiloba Amusan, is arguably the biggest name on the roster.

The stage is set for the 13th African Games which officially begins on Friday, 8 March, in Accra, Ghana.

As the Crème de la crème of African athletes converge on Ghana for what is fondly referred to as the continent's version of the Olympic Games, Nigeria is ready to make its mark with a contingent of 358 athletes competing across 25 different sports.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), Tony Nezianya, the athletes, officially accredited on Monday, will be spread across various venues in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast, all vying for glory on the continental stage.

Breakdown

Leading the charge with 50 athletes, Nigeria will be looking to dominate on the track and field. World record holder in the 100m hurdles event, Tobiloba Amusan, is arguably the biggest name on the roster as she will be looking to extend her unrivalled dominance on the continent.

Ruth Usoro, Favour Ofili and Ese Brume are all also among the athletes listed to represent Nigeria in Ghana.

Though just with the prospect of only two medals, the male and female football teams boast of the country's second-largest contingent with 20 players each.

The Flying Eagles and Falconets will be representing Nigeria.

At the last African Games in Rabat, Morocco, Nigeria won gold in the female category while settling for silver in the male football category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Indeed football is one of the sports where Nigeria is expected to be among the strong contenders.

Also, a sizeable contingent of 32 athletes will be representing Nigeria in the hockey event.

Other sports with a significant Nigerian presence include rugby (16 athletes) badminton (12 athletes), wrestling (14 athletes), and judo (10 athletes).

Meanwhile, Nigeria will be represented by just four players in the female 3X3 basketball event.

Though this variation of basketball requires three players on the court unlike the conventional basketball game that requires five players always on the court, Nigeria is featuring an extremely slim squad with just one extra player.

The quartet in Nigeria's extremely slim 3X3 squad are Gbihi Cynthia, Onianwa Isioma, Agba Agatha and Donanu Lawrence.

From individual events like weightlifting and swimming to team sports like volleyball and rugby, Nigeria's diverse participation across 25 sports highlights the nation's commitment to challenging for glory in Ghana.

With a slightly slimmer contingent of 311 athletes at the last African Games held in Rabat, Morocco in 2019, Team Nigeria finished second on the final medals table with 127 medals (46 gold, 33 silver and 48 bronze).