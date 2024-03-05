Nigeria: Lagos Community Cries Out Over Land Grabbers' Attack

Lagos — Many residents of Itamarun village in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State, suffered injuries when hoodlums stormed the community and ordered them to vacate.

It was gathered that the hoodlums molested several women in the community while youths who dared ask questions were asaulted and injured.

Residents said the attack by the hoodlums has caused panic in the community, forcing many to hide whenever they arrived or flee the community.

It was learned that the recent attack occurred last Monday in the community, with several women harassed and molested by the hoodlums said to be land grabbers

Meanwhile, those injured were treated at Akodo General Hospital.

The traditional ruler of the town, Bale Sulaiman Nojim in a SOS, lamented that the threats were such that members of the community saw hell in the hands of the notorious land grabbers and their thugs after they attacked the community, claiming that the land belongs to them.

He appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to rescue them from hoodlums led by a notorious land grabber.

He alleged that the attack was in connivance with some Police officers from Alagbon, noting that the leader of the gang has continued to make their lives very difficult, and vowed not to relent.

According to him, the hoodlums stormed the community about 3p.m,. on Monday in seven vehicles, brandishing dangerous weapons, such as guns, axe, cutlasses and broken bottles.

The DPO of Akodo police station, Yahaya Adeola and his team also visited the scene and assured that the perpetrators of the crime would not go unpunished.