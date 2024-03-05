Nigeria: Binance Executives Arrested Upon Arrival in Nigeria, Still in NSA Custody - Lawyer Tells Reps

5 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The House of Representatives has called for the arrest of top executives of Binance Holdings Limited due to allegations that the cryptocurrency exchange platform is taking advantage of the Naira, the currency of Nigeria, causing a free fall in value.

The committee had summoned Teng in a letter dated December 12, 2023 signed by its chairman, Ginger Onwusibe, requesting his appearance at the hearing.

However, instead of the management team of the company appearing before the House committee as required by law, a team of lawyers was sent instead but the lawyers were told by the committee that their representations would not be accepted.

Responding, the legal team of Binance, led by Senator Ihenyen, whose representation was rejected, said Binance executives did not appear before the committee because two other executives, who were to appear at the meeting were arrested upon their arrival in Nigeria by the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA.

He said among other reasons, executives of the company, who are not based in the country were apprehensive because two of their executives were arrested recently and were still in custody.

"Following the arrest of two executives, other persons could not come into Nigeria because they would have been arrested too.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.