Liberia: War Crimes Court Requires Lawmakers' Approval

Liberia's Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah says President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is committed to having a war and economic crimes court established but argues that lawmakers must first pass a bill.

In a live interview with journalists on Monday, 4 March 2024, Mr. Piah said after lawmakers passed a bill to establish the court, President Boakai would be left with no option but to sign the instrument.

Mr. Piah said the government has not forgotten its commitment to establishing the court, but Liberians should mainly focus on the Legislature and not the president.

The newly confirmed Information Minister pointed out that it is laid out clearly in the Constitution for lawmakers to table the issues and debate them.

Piah stated that the House of Representatives has to debate on the issue and pass it into a bill before the president puts his signature on it.

He warned that once the Legislature continues to turn deaf ears, no matter what the president does, the case will remain the same.

He said there are a lot of things to consider in the establishment of the war and economic crimes court, including the Legislature passing bills, and ensuring that the international community is committed to supporting the process.

He indicated that these things are necessary because the upkeep of the court will be a serious challenge.

Right now, he said, the government's focus is on solving major issues facing the country until the legislation can be passed.

In addition, Mr. Piah said the Boakai-led administration is committed to ensuring accountability generally, including the quest for a war crimes court.

Notwithstanding all of the processes required to reach the country, he said there will be allowances to work towards that.

"The President remains totally committed to accountability, and accountability goes beyond the question of the World Crimes Court," he said.