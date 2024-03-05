Liberia: Drama At Nasscorp

A drama ensued at the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) on Monday, 4 March 2024 when senior management team told a presidential nominee that the entity still has an official serving a tenure.

Accompanied by ruling Unity Party officials and other top government officials, newly appointed NASSCORP Officer-in-Charge Cllr. Molfie Kanneh had gone to meet with the entity's senior management and presented his appointment letter from the Executive Mansion.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai recently appointed Molfie to NASSCORP while the current Director General Mr. Dewitt vonBalmoos still has about three years ahead of the expiry of his tenure.

At the start of their meeting, Cllr. Molfie greeted the NASSCORP senior management team, introduced himself, and then presented a letter from the President.

Upon receipt of his letter, the head of the NASSCORP senior management team informed the nominee that she had been informed by Mr. vonBalmoos that he vonBalmoos) was still in charge as Director General of NASSCORP.

According to her, Mr. vonBalmoos had told her that Cllr. Kanneh has to make contact with the Executive Mansion.

She informed Cllr. Kanneh that Mr. vonBalmoos said the Executive Mansion had informed him that he (vonBalmoos) was still the head of NASSCORP.

Additionally, the head of the senior management team disclosed that vonBalmoos had told her that as head of NASSCORP, he has not received any official communication from the Executive Mansion, and there is nothing on the Mansion's website regarding this development.

She therefore asked Cllr. Kanneh to hear from the Executive Mansion so that they can move forward.

However, Cllr. Kanneh said he did not want to go back and forth on the matter as he took his letter and put it back in his envelope.

It is not clear how some of the presidential nominations, especially those affecting tenured positions, are becoming a problem for President Boakai's administration.