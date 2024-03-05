Liberia: Captan Vows to Eradicate Darkness Across Liberia

The Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Electricity Corporation, Monie R. Captain has vowed to eradicate darkness across Liberia.

Making remark over the weekend during the official dedication and lighting up of the GAP Community Electrification Project (G-CEP) in Law's Island Community, Banjor, Brewerville, Mr. Captain, said he doesn't want to see a dark country.

According to him, he is happy to light up the over 23 sub-communities within the Law's Island Community, describing it as a promised fulfilled.

"That is our job; we want to see every home in this country with electricity. We don't want to see a dark country. I want to commit to the nearby community here [that] have engaged us that they want current. I want you to know that we will bring electricity to you", Mr. Captain assured.

Disclosing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's readiness and vision for electricity across the country, he told residents that he had a meeting with President Boakai recently and the President is committed to supporting the LEC to ensure that every resident has electricity.

"I met with President Boakai and we talked about electricity. He told me that he wants me to make sure that our people get electricity because it's very important to them. He also commits to supporting us. He told me that he will give us the help so we can have the hand to make sure everyone has current. We want to thank him for that commitment that he has made on behalf of his government", Mr. Captan added.

Under fire currently due to irregular power supply to the city, Mr. Captan assumed the role as Chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) in 2021 with a promise to restore Liberia's energy sector. Since then, he has done tremendously well in improving the sector by connecting community through the GAP Community Electrification Project G-CEP, but much more needs to be done, as many homes and communities are still without power.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the Liberia Electricity Corporation through its GAP Community Electrification funded project formally lit up Law's Island and Pinyokosa community which comprised over twenty-three communities.

The project, which kicked-off from October 2023 to March1, 2024, was implemented by a Liberian contractor, Eco-Civil Company and supervised by the LEC.

During the dedication, women, traditional musical group of the Vai tribe, performed traditional renditions, singing "Welcome our son; thank you for giving us light."

Because of his great work, the community also certificated Mr. Captan and the contractor for the successful implementation of the project.

Explaining the negative impact of darkness, the LEC Boss lamented that darkness leads to rise in crimes and other harmful activities, noting that residents of Law Island community were once in total darkness and people were afraid to walk along the street at night, but since their junction was lit up, businesses are returning and people are moving about freely.

For his part, Mr. Dele I. Shaboyo, Executive Director for Implementing Division, Planning, Engineering, and Major Connections from the LEC, extolled the community for the welcome but cautioned them to take control of the project.

"We are committed to giving other communities close by current. But, we want you to ensure that there is no power theft because this project is funded by ourselves. The money you will recharge with is what's being used for meter, transformer, and connection of other communities", Mr. Shaboyo reminded.

The chairman of the community, Mr. Karina Varney Kamara, expressed excitement about the project.

"We are now happy that we now have current. We suffered here because people used to steal from us. However, with this project, we now move from darkness to light, and in light, there is good thing. I want to assure you that nobody will engage in power theft here. We will protect our community from power theft and any other crimes", Chairman Kamara assured both residents and the LEC Management.