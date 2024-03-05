Liberia: War Crimes Court for Liberia to Be Established On Liberian Soil - Speaker Discloses As U.S. Ambassador-At-Large for Global Criminal Justice Pays Visit

Monrovia — The House of Representatives is poised to pass a resolution for the establishment of a war crimes court on Thursday, as gathered by FrontPageAfrica. This would be followed by a possible concurrence by the Liberian Senate, which, if granted, would then lead to the enactment of a statute bringing the Court into force.

On Monday, Dr. Beth Van Schaack, the United States Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, who arrived in Liberia on Sunday evening, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and sponsors of the war crimes bill to receive updates on the bill's status. She is also scheduled to meet with the Liberian Senate later this week.

Amb. Schaacks advises the Secretary of State and other Department leadership on issues related to the prevention of and response to atrocity crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Also in the meeting were Hon. Sumo K Mulbah (mont), Hon. Austin Taylor (Maryland), and Hon. Jacob Debbie (Grand Gedeh).

The Liberian civil war stands as one of Africa's most devastating conflicts. Spanning from 1989 to 1996, it resulted in the tragic loss of over 200,000 Liberian lives and forced a staggering one million individuals into refugee camps in neighboring nations. Tragically, the conflict also saw the exploitation of child soldiers, further compounding its human toll. But there has been justice for the victims of the war on Liberian soil while some perpetrators of the attrocities committed during the war hold prominent positions in government.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that one of the contentious issues raised during the meeting with Amb. Schaack was the venue of the court which had been widely reported to be Winneba in Cape Coast, Ghana.

Both Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and Ambassador Beth Van Schaack dismissed reports of the establishment of the war crimes tribunal in Winneba in Cape Coast, Ghana. Speaker Koffa told FrontPageAfrica that his office was insistent on the establishment of the court in Liberia in order to afford Liberians the opportunity to witness justice. According to him, Amb. Schaacks also expressed shock at the news that preparations were underway for the establishment of the court in Ghana. She reportedly informed the lawmakers that the United States government had no intention of taking the tribunal to Ghana.

FrontPageAfrica further gathered that the Lliberian lawmakers pushed for international resources that would make the court operate at international standard.

After the meeting, Speaker Koffa posted to Facebook:

Met with Ambassador-at-Large Beth Van Schaach and her team from the Office of Global Criminal Justice (J/GCJ), earlier today at my Capitol Building office.

I made clear to the Ambassador-at-Large, that we support Justice for war victims but we won't be rushed or insensitive to the concerns of people who feel targeted. This will be done right, and if it is what our people want, their elected representatives will say so through their votes. As Speaker, I will make sure the debate is thorough and that it considers everything; reconciliation, maintenance of peace and fairness to alleged perpetrators.

Upon his election as Speaker of the 55th Legislature in January, Speaker Koffa committed to revisitng unresolved matters left by the 54th Legislature, particularly those concerning war and economic crimes.

In his post-election statement, Rep. Koffa emphasized his dedication to collaborating with the incoming Boakai-Koung administration to formulate an agenda that prioritizes the interests of the Liberian people.

"I will also request that unfinished business of the 54th Legislature will be carried over so that we can come to a resolution of somethings that were left undone, notably the issue of war and economic crimes," he said.

The establishement of the war and economic crimes court for Liberia gained traction when Joseph Nyumah Boakai in his inaugural address pledged to establish an office dedicated to the Court. President Boakai emphasized the importance of holding accountable those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity by providing them an opportunity to face justice in court.

President Boakai highlighted corruption as a significant obstacle to progress, stressing the necessity of upholding the rule of law to combat it effectively. He declared that combating public corruption is integral to Liberia's development agenda, stating, "We must, accordingly, reset the fight against corruption and impunity to demonstrate firmness and resolve." Boakai underscored the profound impact of the war on Liberia, emphasizing the importance of closure for the nation's healing process.

In seeking to establish the court, President Boakai expressed his intention to seek guidance and support from the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General to ensure that the court, if feasible, adheres to the highest international standards. Additionally, he assured that the Legislature would be appropriately involved in the process to avoid any perception of bias or witch-hunt.

In 2022, Amb. Schaack expressed the United States government's willingness to provide Liberia with all the needed support when she said, "The Liberian government has to be accountable to its people. The US government is willing to support through technical and financial means to establish a tribunal." She made the statement while visiting Liberia in October that year.

Schaack highlighted the significant role of the US government in promoting accountability in West Africa, particularly evident in the pivotal trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor by the Sierra Leone Special Court.

She underscored that the Lutheran massacre, attributed to government forces rather than rebel factions, exemplifies the necessity of holding government leaders accountable. Schaack emphasized the preference for localized hybrid courts over international tribunals like those in The Hague, ensuring justice remains accessible without the need for trials in foreign countries.

In an open letter to Liberians published two months post her Liberia visit, Schaack reiterated the challenges facing Liberia in achieving justice and accountability. She emphasized the corrosive nature of impunity, urging action on the recommendations of the 2009 Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). These recommendations, crafted by a diverse array of Liberian leaders and experts, seek to prevent further violence, provide justice for victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Despite the TRC's call for an Extraordinary Criminal Court for Liberia, designed to investigate war and economic crimes, Schaack lamented that justice has predominantly been pursued through foreign courts. Notably, she cited the verdict in France against Kunti Kamara, sentenced for complicity in crimes against humanity, torture, and barbarism, as an instance where justice was sought outside Liberia's borders.