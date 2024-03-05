Liberia: Cllr. Moiffee Kanneh Leads Top Up Officials to Take Over As Officer-in-Charge of Nasscorp Amid Purported Appointment By President Boakai

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has gathered that attempts are being made to remove Dewitt vonBallmoos as Director General of the National Social Security & Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) officials of the Boakai-Koung administration.

On Monday, Cllr. Murphy Kanneh, along with top officials of the ruling Unity Party Alliance marched to the head office of NASSCORP with a letter informing officials there that he has gone to take over as officer-in-charge following his appointment by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Officials who accompanied Cllr. Kanneh, FPA gathered, were Rev. Luther Tarpeh, Unity Party National Chairman, Bong County Senator Prince Moye who served as the Unity Party's Campaign Manager during the 2023 Presidential Elections, Amin Modad, Commerce Minister and Cllr. Kanneh's sister, Senator Botoe Kanneh of Gbarpolu County, among others.

FPA gathered that in the meeting, NASSCORP's top officials led by Deputy Director General Madam Camerna C. Yeke told Cllr. Kanneh and his team that while they deeply regard the President's decision, they were not aware of any official presidential announcement or publication via the Executive Mansion or through the office of the Presidential Press Secretary, radio announcement or publication in any local daily regarding Cllr. Kanneh's purported appointment.

Further, they clarified that there are currently no vacant top posts at the institution, as both the Director-General and his deputy are serving their respective tenures.

This situation has raised concerns and speculation regarding the legitimacy of Cllr. Kanneh's appointment, with questions arising about whether the President was indeed aware of such an appointment.

FrontPage Africa reached out to Presidential Press Secretary Kula V. Fofana to confirm the validity of Cllr. Kanneh's appointment, but she did not respond to a letter via WhatsApp and messenger. She did not also respond to calls as her phone ran with no answer.

The incident at NASSCORP unfolds as Director General Dewitt vonBallmoos is reportedly on sick leave, although he remains involved in the day-to-day administration of the entity, according to inside sources.

VonBallmoos was re-nominated as Director-General in April 2022 after completing his initial five-year tenure, which began in 2017 during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

NASSCORP plays a crucial role in implementing the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS), providing medical benefits and pension benefits, respectively, to insured persons. The Corporation aims to enhance the welfare of employees in both the public and private sectors of Liberia.

Dewitt vonBallmoos, an internationally recognized social security expert, has contributed significantly to the modernization and reform of NASSCORP, leveraging his extensive experience in executive management and business operations. He holds a Master's of Science in Economics from Virginia State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration & Management from the University of Liberia, along with numerous diplomas and certificates in insurance, social security, and management.

Though this latest attempt to remove vonBallmoos while he is still serving his tenure actively has not been confirmed by the Executive Mansion, President Boakai has come under staunch criticism for a large segment of the public including civil society organizations and anti-graft institutions for his nominating candidates to position already being occupied by officials actively serving their unexpired tenures.

The unfolding situation at NASSCORP, according to observers, underscores the importance of clarity and transparency in leadership appointments within vital institutions like NASSCORP, which play a crucial role in safeguarding the welfare of Liberian citizens.