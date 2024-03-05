Nigeria: Hardship - Mass Lootings Signal Looming Anarchy - PRP

In light of the increasing incidences of looting of warehouses and trucks carrying food supplies across the country, the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, has issued a stark warning about the potential slide into anarchy if urgent action is not taken to address the growing cost of living crisis affecting the majority of Nigerians.

The party delivered the warning in a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, on Monday.

Some of these disturbing occurrences occurred between last Friday and Monday, as residents of Idu-Karmo and Dei-Dei in the nation's capital looted warehouses and trucks, carting away food items. Similar incidents took place in Dogarawa, a suburb of Zaria in Kaduna State, where residents were reported looting cartons of spaghetti from a parked truck belonging to BUA Company.

According to the party, the looting incidents are a symptom of a larger problem that requires a collective effort from all stakeholders, including industrialists and the business community, to address the root causes of such incidents and strive towards a more equitable society.

The party said, "The recent reports of looting of trucks carrying food items on our highways and cities are warning signals of the looming anarchy and turmoil which Nigeria faces in the foreseeable future if drastic measures are not taken to address the serious cost of living crisis facing the majority of Nigerian citizens

"Yes, there is hunger and hardship in the land. Yes, there is poverty in the land, and the ruling elite has weaponized poverty, which has made citizens trade their votes for a pack or two of spaghetti as we saw in last year elections."

While acknowledging the difficult conditions faced by many, the PRP cautioned citizens not to allow the weaponization of poverty by the ruling class to compel them to engage in criminal looting of other people's goods.

Transitioning from the mass lootings to the broader economic context, the PRP expressed deep concern over the escalating prices of essential commodities.

The party called on industrialists to show empathy and reason by taking immediate steps to lower the prices of goods.

"It is crucial for businessmen to understand their role in society and prioritize the welfare of the people in their dealings. The dollar price, which has been used as an excuse to hike prices, has come down, yet the market has not seen an immediate downward review of prices," the statement added.

The PRP further urged the government at all levels to implement policies that will provide relief to the people. This includes addressing food inflation, generating employment opportunities, and ensuring the equitable distribution of resources, which, according to the party, have been mishandled by many states.