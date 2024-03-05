Liberia: U.S. Commits to Improving Liberia's Electoral Process

-as ESIA-LIEOM end post-election deliberation

The United States Government commits to working Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa - Liberia International Elections Observers and partners to improve Liberia's electoral process.

USAID Mission Director to Liberia, Mr. Jim Wright, disclosed that the United States Government stands ready to collaborate with the Government of Liberia and partners to improve the country's electoral system, following a historic poll in 2023 that saw peaceful transfer of power.

Giving a closing remark following the climax of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa-Liberia International Elections Observation Mission (EISA-LIEOM's) two-day multi-stakeholders post-election review symposium on the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections, USAID Mission Director Mr. Jim Wright disclosed that the United States government stands ready to collaborate with the Government of Liberia and partners to improve the country's electoral system.

"USAID is committed to working with government and civil society partners to ensure that the valuable lessons learned, recommendations, and ideas discussed at this workshop are acted upon. The U.S. government stands ready to collaborate with partners and stakeholders to follow up and improve the electoral process", Mr. Wright added.

He said international and domestic partners, Government of Liberia and local leaders must not lose momentum and continue the important reform works in the months and years ahead.

He noted that Liberians celebrate the successful democratic elections held in 2023, and they also recognize there is a lot of room for improvement, adding that collectively, there is a need to put in place necessary mechanisms and policies for the next election.

"The time is now to make the necessary changes and I urge quick action on all pending reform actions. In closing, I would like to thank EISA for their credible work during the elections. The program is ending in a few months and it will become the responsibility of local partners to act upon the lessons learned and recommendations to advance the cause of free, fair, and peaceful elections", the U.S. envoy added.

The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa-Liberia International Elections Observation Mission (EISA-LIEOM) with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) recently embarked on two days multi-stakeholders post-election review workshop, focusing on the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections aimed at collectively reflecting on the strengths and weaknesses of the past electoral process.

The program was graced by international and local stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organizations with topical issues of the 2023 elections.

The platform provided an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders, including government representatives, civil society organizations, political parties, the media, women and youth groups, academia, and the international community, to share their observations and discuss recommendations for the future.

The interactive dialogue held from February 28-29 with the objectives of sharing insights from various election observation reports, facilitating reflection and future actions based on recommendations, and promoting the consolidation of democratic electoral processes through targeted discussions on legal and other reforms.

For his part, the Executive Director of EISA, in welcome remark, extolled participants for their presence, adding that while the role of election observation is crucial in ensuring the credibility, transparency, and acceptance of the electoral process, the responsibility to act upon the recommendations generated from this platform lies with all stakeholders involved.

"Liberians are collectively accountable for the credibility of the electoral processes, and the lessons emerging from this process will guide not only the National Electoral Commission (NEC) but all election stakeholders in contributing to the attainment of credible and acceptable electoral processes in the future. We want to thank our partners and everyone who participated in this program for the support and time", the EISA Boss concluded.

