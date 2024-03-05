Liberia: Rep. Jones Extends Olive Branch to Constituents

Margibi County - District#2 Representative, Ivar Kokulo Jones, has extended an olive branch to his constituents to come forward in addressing challenges confronting them to find amicable solutions and move the district forward, rather than resorting to violence that will retard progress.

Rep. Jones delivered his Sixth Legislative Report recently in the county, covering his first six years in office from 2018-2023, noting that his decision to report to his people annually complies with Article 15c of the 1986 Constitution which is an embodiment of the principle of good governance.

Margibi County, Liberia, March 4, 2024 -Margibi County District#2 Representative, Ivar Kokulo Jones, has extended an olive branch to his constitutes to come forward in addressing confronting challenges to find amicable solutions and move the district forward, rather than resort to violence that will retard progress.

He urged people of the district to denounce violence and rather petition his office in finding consent on crucial matters affecting their well-being.

Delivering his Sixth Legislative Report recently in the county, covering his first six years in office from 2018-2023, Rep. Jones said his decision to report to his people annually is in compliance with Article 15c of the 1986 Constitution which is an embodiment of the principle of good governance.

The report covers achievements, including infrastructure, human resource development, and capacity-building, among others.

"To consistently encourage participatory representation, this document is open to genuine constructive comments, criticisms, petitions," he added.

The Margibi Lawmaker noted that the essence of the report is to keep residents of District#2 abreast of activities in the district, as an obligation enshrined in the 1986 Constitution, specifically Article 15c.

He pointed to Health, Education, Humanity, Agriculture, and Reconciliation, as areas of focus during the period under review.

On Agriculture, Rep. Jones highlighted sustainability of agriculture program as a means of promoting farming in his district, he provided U$$4,100 to purchasing agriculture tools, for small farmers as a means of empowerment.

On sustainable economic empowerment, the lawmaker said he remitted 50% of his annual salary totaling US$120, 517.00 and Fourteen Million Four hundred and thirty-one thousand Liberian Dollars (LRD14, 431, 218.00) from 2018-2023 towards development as enshrined in Article 7 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia that states "The Republic Shall, consistent with principles of Individual Freedom and Social Justice enshrined in the constitution to manage the national economy and the natural resources of Liberia in such manner as shall ensure the maximum feasible participation of Liberian Citizens, under such conditions of equality as to advance the general welfare of his people, his office made several financial contributions to individuals, institutions in fulfillment of his sustainable Economic Empowerment Plan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rep. Jones also detailed that he has spent one Million, three-hundred eighty-one, thousand, two hundred and fifty Liberian Dollars (LRD1, 381,250) on scholarships for 167 students as beneficiaries in his commitment to human resource development in the district, cutting across from 2016-2017 Academic year to 2022-2023 Academic year, respectively.

He added that also appropriated during Fiscal Year 2023, an amount of Fifty - Five Thousand United States Dollars ($55, 000.00USD) was allotted for the construction of the Cotton Tree Public School in Harbel, Margibi County to improve the learning environment in the district.

He mentioned that during the Fiscal Year 2023, about Five Hundred and Forty-one Thousands, Four-hundred and thirty-four (LRD541,434.00) Liberian dollars was spent on the Harbel College, 25,000 Liberian dollars on Dolo Town Health Center and 40,000.00 Liberian dollars on the Harbel Multilateral high school. Editing by Jonathan Browne