Liberia: W.H.O. Donates Drugs to Ministry of Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated a consignment of essential medical supplies to the Ministry of Health.

Speaking over the weekend at the donation ceremony, WHO Representative here, Dr. Clement Peter expressed commitment to supporting the Government of Liberia in improving quality of healthcare in the country.

He said these supplies are intended to support various health interventions.

Dr. Clement added W.H.O. will also contribute to strengthening surveillance for Human African Trypanosomiasis, improving infection prevention and laboratory services as well as increasing vaccine coverage through routine immunization, and managing critical health emergencies.

"As WHO, we will continue to support the Liberian government in its quest to achieve Universal Health Coverage for all its people and attain global goals by 2030". He pledged.

The W.H.O. Country Representative further said the donation aims to strengthen healthcare delivery systems and address critical needs in various areas, including Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Laboratory diagnostics, management of Communicable and Non-communicable diseases, improved vaccination coverage through routine immunization, management of medical emergencies and improved surveillance for Human African Trypanosomiasis.

He described the donation as timely, as Liberia continues to address various health challenges, adding that the supplies will play a crucial role in strengthening the country's healthcare system and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all citizens.

Receiving the donation, the Minister of Health Dr. Louise Kpoto, expressed gratitude for the generous support on behalf of the Liberian people.

"We are grateful to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the continuous support to the people of Liberia", Minister Kpoto expressed, and added, "Rest assured that these items will definitely contribute to achievement of the government's 100-day deliverables, which include improved availability of essential medicines and consumables and we will make sure they reach the last mile."

W.H.O. notes that early this year after the change of Liberia's leadership, the new government has since set priorities to be delivered in its first 100 days and part of the priorities include improved availability of essential medicines and other supplies in health facilities.

It says the donation is a testament to the shared commitment to building resilient health systems that will ultimately contribute to the health and well-being of the Liberian people. Editing by Jonathan Browne