Senegal: National Dialogue Report Submitted to President Sall

Dakar — Minister of the Interior Me Sidiki Kaba, presented the report resulting from the national dialogue this Monday, March 4, 2024, to the President of the Republic, Macky Sall. The talks were held at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center in Diamniadio (Cicad),30km east of Dakar, reports APA.

"He (Sall) plans to contact the Constitutional Council to obtain its opinion on the date of the election and after April 2. The Head of State also saluted the Senegalese genius in overcoming difficulties," according to the Senegalese presidency's X/Twitter account.

Sall convened this meeting on February 26 and 27, apparently so that Senegalese society could decide on a new date for the presidential election, the first round of which was initially scheduled for February 25, 2024.

Most opposition politicians and 15 of the 19 presidential candidates refused to participate, with some saying they believed the talks were only for show.

At the end of two days of discussions, the participants proposed that the presidential election be held on June 2, with an extension of the mandate of the current president until his successor takes office.

Sall, who has repeatedly told the media his mandate as the head of the country ends on April 2, again said he plans to leave power at the end of his second and last mandate. The ball is now in the court of the Constitutional Council, which will therefore have to rule, among other things, on this question and find the best formula to prevent the country from experiencing a power vacuum.

Translated from fr. - allafrica.com