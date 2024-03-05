Africa: Ooni of Ife Commends 'Movement for West Africa'

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has commended the Movement for West Africa, an initiative of a famous priest and culture enthusiast, Oba Ogunlano aimed at promoting Yoruba culture and tradition.

The grand finale of the 2024 Naija edition of Movement for West Africa was held at the palace of Ooni in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Saturday.

Oba Ogunlano said his family established Oyotunji African Village in Beaufort, South Carolina, the only recognised African village in the United States and that they traced their lineage, customs and traditions back to south-western Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to Ooni of Ife for elevating the status of Yoruba culture and tradition and making all Yorubas all over the world proud of their race.

Ooni Ogunwusi while receiving the MOWA team lauded Oba Ogunlano for the initiative and showered blessings on him.

Oba Ogunwusi reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at promoting Yoruba culture and tradition across the globe.

The event was spiced up with Yoruba cultural dance to the admiration of guests and tourists who stormed the Ooni palace for MOWA 2024.