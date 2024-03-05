Africa: Ooni of Ife Commends 'Movement for West Africa'

4 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has commended the Movement for West Africa, an initiative of a famous priest and culture enthusiast, Oba Ogunlano aimed at promoting Yoruba culture and tradition.

The grand finale of the 2024 Naija edition of Movement for West Africa was held at the palace of Ooni in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Saturday.

Oba Ogunlano said his family established Oyotunji African Village in Beaufort, South Carolina, the only recognised African village in the United States and that they traced their lineage, customs and traditions back to south-western Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to Ooni of Ife for elevating the status of Yoruba culture and tradition and making all Yorubas all over the world proud of their race.

Ooni Ogunwusi while receiving the MOWA team lauded Oba Ogunlano for the initiative and showered blessings on him.

Oba Ogunwusi reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at promoting Yoruba culture and tradition across the globe.

The event was spiced up with Yoruba cultural dance to the admiration of guests and tourists who stormed the Ooni palace for MOWA 2024.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.