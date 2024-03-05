Nigeria: First Bank Reiterates Support to Businesses for Economic Growth

4 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

First Bank of Nigeria Plc has reiterated its commitment to supporting businesses through various initiatives and providing financial solutions for a thriving business environment and economic growth.

The Group Executive, Transaction Banking, First Bank, Mrs Olaitan Martins, who disclosed this during an interactive session with some Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) business owners in Lagos, said the forum was to enlighten them on business development and how to grow their income bases.

Martins said it was important to support businesses that contribute to the nation's economy through the distribution of fast-moving commodities.

"Today's event is just to enlighten them and celebrate them for what they have been doing in contributing to the nation and to the distribution channel for fast-moving commodities.

Martins emphasised the bank's longstanding presence in Nigeria - for 130 years - and its integral role in the country's economy and individual lives.

She said the distributor's scheme was about financing companies, thereby growing the economy.

Earlier, the Group Head, Transaction Banking, First Bank, Mobolade Ojeahere, said the interactive session offered an opportunity to get feedback, look for solutions and how to turn challenges into opportunities, especially in the face of recent economic policies.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

