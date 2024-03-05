Nigeria: STL Trustees, Asset Management Partner Lagos to Empower 125 Women

In an initiative to mark International Women's Day 2024, STL Trustees and STL Asset Management have joined forces with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to empower women through skill acquisition.

The programme, held in Surulere, witnessed the participation of 125 women eager to enhance their skills and contribute to economic prosperity.

The programme encompassed diverse training sessions, spanning cosmetology, makeup, Gele tying, photography, arts and crafts, Adire making, and catering.

The Managing Director of STL Trustees Limited, Funmi Ekundayou, said it is essential to empower women in the nation as a means to mitigate poverty.

She pointed out that the skills being offered represent rapidly evolving opportunities with significant potential for high patronage.

Speaking on the partnership, she said, "This year, STL Trustees decided to partner with the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

"When you look at what is going on right now in the nation, there are a lot of economic struggles across board and everyone is affected no matter the level of your income, hence the need to continually capacitate people for additional income capabilities.

"We would continue to partner with this ministry and at every point in time, we would do not less than 100 participants at every point we have this partnership with the Ministry of Women affairs."

She further added that her firm would consider sponsoring a few participants who excelled and required start-up support to aid their business ventures.